Sustainable is on the table

Published: 14th January 2020 07:06 AM

By  Likhitha P Nair
On December 30, NITI Aayog and United Nations brought out the Sustainable Development Goals Index 2019-20. The report stated an improvement in India’s composite score from 57 in 2018 to 60. 
Kerala topped the list once again with an above-average score of 70. A score of 100 would make the state an example for the world to follow, a target we wait to achieve by 2030. 
With hindsight, the literate Malayali has understood the need to manage resources. With the plastic ban that was imposed since the beginning of the year, we are now spearheading the eco-friendly bandwagon. TNIE takes a look at a few sustainable 
role models from the city to be proud of. 

Tipplers, it’s time to give back
As sustainable as we are, Kerala also tops the list of most alcoholic states in India. The number of used bottles thrown away is large, amounting to quite a lot of glass waste. Interestingly, people can now return empty alcohol bottles to Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) at their outlets. Customers would get Rs 3 for a beer (glass) bottle, 1 kg of plastic bottles will fetch `15. Two half-litre and three 180-millilitre liquor bottles would also be paid Rs 3.

An end to the straw row
The waste generated by the use of plastic straws around the world has been a point of concern, especially considering how it is an avoidable luxury. Cochin University of Science and Technology recently set an adaptable example for other campuses and organisations in town by setting up the first-ever canteen in the country to use only steel straws. The idea to replace the plastic straws was put forward by Smile Makers, an NGO comprising Cusat staff, students and alumni. They are planning to be a plastic-free campus soon.

KMRL  The green metro
Kochi Metro has been known for several pathbreaking measures ever since its launch. But a little-known fact is the futuristic vision behind its execution. Apart from being the first metro in the country to introduce paper tickets instead of plastic coins, and introducing zero-emission e-autos, most of KMRL’s operation is powered by solar energy. With the main station in Muttom and solar panels over trains, over 70 per cent of Metro’s power needs are met with renewable power. Furthermore, with help from South Indian Bank, it is setting up plastic bottle recycling centres at main stations.

Three such facilities are currently functional.  “Nearly 75,000 people use the Kochi card which reduces the waste from paper tickets. The used ones are being shredded and reused with help from a local agency. KMRL has planted 7,000 trees so far, and we are planning to do more to make Kochi Metro 100 per cent self-sufficient,” said the KMRL spokesperson.

‘Waste full’ is the new tasteful
Imagine the amount of synthetic waste generated each year from Christmas, New Year decorations and trees that are thrown away in a matter of just weeks. Now, if we can replace that with recycled plastic and waste, this answers many concerns. Cochin Port Trust joined hands with CISF, CPT Unit, KV Port Trust, leading hotels and trade organisations in the Port area to set up a 24-ft-high Christmas tree made out of 25,000 single-use plastic water bottles at CPT walkway, Willingdon Island, near Kannanghat Bridge this year. The used bottles were collected by Port Trust employees, hotels in the port area and students. The Port Trust authorities also instructed its employees to bring food and water only in steel containers, to cooperate with the plastic ban.

Swap and reuse  
Fashion industry generates more waste than one would anticipate. Every year, tonnes of clothes are being wasted both by designers and consumers. In a populous country like India, swapping garments can go a long way in reducing carbon waste. Swap Room, a concept by city-based Ann Benjamin, addresses this issue. As the name suggests, users can donate their old clothes, toys, books and magazines, accumulate points for the same and buy other pre-owned or pre-loved clothing. The team holds collection drives almost every month, and helps public swap, reuse and redistribute. 

