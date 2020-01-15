15 airborne tacticians inducted into the Navy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A batch of 15 Naval officers, including one woman officer and three officers of the Indian Coast Guard, graduated as observers at a passing out parade held at the naval air station INS Garuda in Kochi on Tuesday.

Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan reviewed the parade and awarded golden wings to the new officers. The officers, belonging to the 90th regular and 21st Short Service Commission observer course, are trained in air navigation, flying procedures, air warfare strategies, anti-submarine warfare and airborne avionic systems.

A team of four officers, three from the Indian Navy and one from the Indian Coast Guard, graduated as qualified navigation instructors on the occasion. They would now serve at the Observer School.