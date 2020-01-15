Home Cities Kochi

Assembly panel suggests setting up more hydrants; to intensify checks 

Legislative Committee on Petitions says will recommend Water Resources Dept to approve I80 lakh to set up hydrants; decides to ensure better coordination between departments

Published: 15th January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Drinking water being filled in a tanker lorry at the KWA’s Maradu plant | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Assembly Committee on Petitions on Tuesday recommended increasing the number of hydrants of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in the district as part of Operation Pure Water and said it will suggest the Water Resources Department to sanction `80 lakh for the same.

During its sitting at the collectorate, the committee, headed by Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, also decided to ensure better coordination among departments so that Operation Pure Water, which aims at ensuring supply of high-quality drinking water to denizens, is implemented as per its guidelines. 
The recommendation to increase the number of hydrants at the KWA’s Aluva and Maradu water treatment plants came amid grievances voiced by tanker lorry owners that they were not getting enough water from the hydrants.

“The number of hydrants at the two KWA plants will be increased to provide water to all tanker lorries. We will urge district collector sanction this. The committee will also recommend the Water Resources Ministry to allot `80 lakh for the purpose,” Ganesh Kumar said. He said to ensure contaminated and unhygienic water is not supplied, inspection drives will be carried out by the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Regional Transport Office, Police, Food Safety and Health departments. “The lorry drivers should present the gate pass issued by KWA to fetch water,” he said.

Priority to hospitals 

A token system will be introduced to make sure that places like hospitals get priority during water distribution. “Tanker lorry owners should ensure the quantity of water is maintained. Else, they will face action. The KWA plants from where the water is drawn will take steps to seal the tanker lorries after filling,” said Ganesh Kumar. The district administration is planning to launch an online booking service to increase the efficiency of tanker water supply. The committee also asked PCB officers to ensure that drains are not opened into rivers or other water bodies. “It is time for KWA to act. It should give domestic connections to everyone who have applied for new connections. In case of digging up of roads for laying pipelines, KWA should take measures to restore the road soon after the work is completed,” Ganesh Kumar said.

Apply for new connections

KWA officials said domestic users looking for new water connections in the Kakkanad area should apply at the earliest. “Those residing in areas through which KWA pipes pass and who lack a water connection can apply now. Relevant documents, including address proof, should be submitted with the application,” said an official.

KWA hydrant water pure: PCB

PCB officers said the water supplied from KWA hydrants was pure as revealed in the test of the water samples they collected from the hydrants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp