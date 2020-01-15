Assembly panel suggests setting up more hydrants; to intensify checks 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Assembly Committee on Petitions on Tuesday recommended increasing the number of hydrants of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in the district as part of Operation Pure Water and said it will suggest the Water Resources Department to sanction `80 lakh for the same.

During its sitting at the collectorate, the committee, headed by Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, also decided to ensure better coordination among departments so that Operation Pure Water, which aims at ensuring supply of high-quality drinking water to denizens, is implemented as per its guidelines.

The recommendation to increase the number of hydrants at the KWA’s Aluva and Maradu water treatment plants came amid grievances voiced by tanker lorry owners that they were not getting enough water from the hydrants.

“The number of hydrants at the two KWA plants will be increased to provide water to all tanker lorries. We will urge district collector sanction this. The committee will also recommend the Water Resources Ministry to allot `80 lakh for the purpose,” Ganesh Kumar said. He said to ensure contaminated and unhygienic water is not supplied, inspection drives will be carried out by the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Regional Transport Office, Police, Food Safety and Health departments. “The lorry drivers should present the gate pass issued by KWA to fetch water,” he said.

Priority to hospitals

A token system will be introduced to make sure that places like hospitals get priority during water distribution. “Tanker lorry owners should ensure the quantity of water is maintained. Else, they will face action. The KWA plants from where the water is drawn will take steps to seal the tanker lorries after filling,” said Ganesh Kumar. The district administration is planning to launch an online booking service to increase the efficiency of tanker water supply. The committee also asked PCB officers to ensure that drains are not opened into rivers or other water bodies. “It is time for KWA to act. It should give domestic connections to everyone who have applied for new connections. In case of digging up of roads for laying pipelines, KWA should take measures to restore the road soon after the work is completed,” Ganesh Kumar said.

Apply for new connections

KWA officials said domestic users looking for new water connections in the Kakkanad area should apply at the earliest. “Those residing in areas through which KWA pipes pass and who lack a water connection can apply now. Relevant documents, including address proof, should be submitted with the application,” said an official.

KWA hydrant water pure: PCB

PCB officers said the water supplied from KWA hydrants was pure as revealed in the test of the water samples they collected from the hydrants.