Cusat to host national meet on climate change

It aims to empower youth in the state to tackle the climate change crisis. 

Published: 15th January 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram-based initiative ‘Bring Back Green’, in association with Indian Green Building Council—Cusat Chapter, is organising a two-day National Climate Change Conference 2020 on January 17 and 18 at the Seminar Complex, Cusat, Kochi. The conference aims at bringing attention towards climate change and various sustainable initiatives in the state. It aims to empower youth in the state to tackle the climate change crisis. 

The session will hear from key speakers like  Rajendra Singh, Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and Stockholm Water Prize winner, water conservationist and environmentalist, popularly known as the ‘Waterman of India’.  Isabel Wijsen, the 17-year-old global activist and co-founder of the Bye Bye Plastic Bags Movement, which has been launched in over 25 locations, Madhav Gadgil, ecologist and founder of the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Oommen V Oommen, former chairman of the Kerala Biodiversity Board are few others on the list. Various stakeholders and authorities concerned with the Suchitwa Mission will also be involved.

While the first day would see discussions on the state’s journey through climate change, the importance of decentralised waste management, the impact of plastic on our rivers and sustainable infrastructure development, the second day will focus on sustainable menstruation, energy conversion, the need for a sustainability-focused educational curriculum and the power of youth in climate change. For more details, contact 9074034962/8848766808.

