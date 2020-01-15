Home Cities Kochi

Ex-coop bank officials booked for loan manipulation

The FIR was registered after conducting a preliminary inquiry based on a directive by Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court recently.

Published: 15th January 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Central Range has registered a case against former presidents and members of the director board of the Perumbavoor Urban Service Cooperative Bank for loan manipulation and issuing the same in violation of norms.

The FIR was registered after conducting a preliminary inquiry based on a directive by Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court recently.

Former presidents of the bank M A Saleem and N A Rahim, secretary K Ravikumar and former director board members V P Rasak, V P Noushad, E S Rajan, Rajan T T, Pushpa Varghese and Eji Abraham have been booked. The illegal practices took place in Perumbavoor Urban Service Cooperative Society Ltd (No. 2024) between 2009 and 2014.

As per the FIR, the accused persons bypassed the norms to valuate property for granting loans and released funds illegally. “As the bank has regulations on sanctioning loans to governing board members and their relatives, the accused approached the bank with  27 bogus loan applications. They kept 18.15 cents of land owned by third accused Rasak as collateral. Each cent was valuated at `6 lakh. The value of the entire property was shown as `1.28 crore,” said a VACB officer.

The accused later managed to collect ID proofs of 27 persons and their signatures on documents for sanctioning a loan of `3 lakh to each of them, said the officer.

“In total, the bank sanctioned `81 lakh which was used by Rasak. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the presidents, board members and secretary of the bank knew about the manipulation but did not take any step against Rasak,” said the officer.

The Vigilance Court had directed VACB to probe the case following a complaint filed by Perumbavoor native C K Rafeeque. The case has been registered under the Section 13(1)(c)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections 420, 120(b) and 34.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp