Man held for abusing woman after promising to marry her 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a home maker after promising to marry her. The accused is Praveen Kumar aka Karvarnnan, a native of Chalakudy.

The victim, who was separated from her husband following family issues, got acquainted with the accused in connection with the construction of her house.

“After promising to marry her, he took her to Kochi multiple times and abused her in various lodges in the city. He also borrowed money from her. When she demanded him to marry her, he assaulted her and ended the relationship. Then he sought some other matrimonial alliances which prompted the woman to file a complaint before Ernakulam Central police station. After the case was registered, he was on the run and a team led by CI S Vijay Shankar arrested him on Monday,” said a police officer. The accused was produced before the court on Tuesday.