Home Cities Kochi

Man held for abusing woman after promising to marry her 

The victim, who was  separated from her husband following family issues, got acquainted with the accused in connection with the construction of her house. 

Published: 15th January 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic abuse, Crime against women, Sexual abuse, Harassment

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a home maker after promising to marry her. The accused is Praveen Kumar aka Karvarnnan, a native of Chalakudy. 

The victim, who was separated from her husband following family issues, got acquainted with the accused in connection with the construction of her house. 

“After promising to marry her, he took her to Kochi multiple times and abused her in various lodges in the city. He also borrowed money from her. When she demanded him to marry her, he assaulted her and ended the relationship. Then he sought some other matrimonial alliances which prompted the woman to file a complaint before Ernakulam Central police station. After the case was registered, he was on the run and a team led by CI S Vijay Shankar arrested him on Monday,” said a police officer. The accused was produced before the court on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual abuse
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp