Home Cities Kochi

Maradu demolitions: Recovery of Rs 150 crore needed to cover costs

With the Maradu demolitions over, the focus has now shifted to the compensation to be provided the evicted flats owners of the ill-fated apartment complexes. 

Published: 15th January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu building demolition

Maradu building demolition

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Maradu demolitions over, the focus has now shifted to the compensation to be provided the evicted flats owners of the ill-fated apartment complexes. 

The Justice Balakrishnan Nair committee, which was appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the claims for compensation filed by the evicted residents, has set an average of Rs 35 lakh as additional compensation, other than the Rs 25 lakh interim compensation it has already approved for 277 out of 279 claim petitions.

This means the government will have to recover close to Rs 150 crore to cover the compensation amount as well as the demolition and other expenses.

Justice Nair said the committee has completed the process of approving additional compensation to evicted families of Jains Coral Cove. “Claims of the rest of the flat owners are under process. Though the amounts fluctuate a bit, it will come to an average of Rs 35 lakh,” he said.

Builders submit list of property

Builders of the demolished apartment complexes – Holy Faith Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd (Holy Faith H2O), Alfa Ventures Pvt Ltd (Alfa Serene), K P Varkey & Sons and V S Builders (Golden Kayaloram) and Jain Housing & Construction Limited (Jains Coral Cove) – have submitted before the committee a list of their property to be sold to recover the amount for compensation. 

“It is a long list of mostly small and a few big properties. Most of them are in Ernakulam district. A 4-acre property is the biggest of all,” Justice Nair said. The committee will soon send the list to the district administration for assessing the value of the properties. 

“After assessment, we will have to advertise and select the highest bidders. As per the SC direction, the committee will oversee the selling,” he said . 

The three-member committee, which includes former Chief Secretary K Jose Cyriac and former PWD Chief Engineer R Murukesan, will hold its next sitting on January 21 to take further decisions on the matter. 

Meanwhile, the government approved `1.2 crore as compensation for nine more flat owners on Monday in addition to the 58.11 crore transferred earlier to pay interim compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu demolition
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp