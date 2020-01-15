Home Cities Kochi

Pinarayi to inaugurate Krithi 2020 on Feb 6

Krithi Knowledge Festival, to be held from February 12 to 16, is expected to be attended by writers and scholars from Kerala and other states.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Krithi 2020, the third edition of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival, organised by the department of cooperation and Sahithya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society (SPCS), will be held at Marine Drive in Kochi from February 6 to 16.

Announcing this here, Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Cooperation, Devaswom and Tourism, said  Krithi 2020 will host one of the largest book fairs in India as well as a literary and knowledge festival, cultural programmes and a food festival. A total of 75,000 sqft area will be used including a 46,000 sqft fully-air-conditioned pavilion for book fest. From India and abroad, Krithi 2020 is expected to have more than 150 publishers. Kadakampally said Krithi 2020 is expected to achieve a total sales of Rs 20 crore.
Under a ‘Book for Every Child’ scheme, Krithi 2020 would look to give away book coupons worth Rs 1.5 core to students across the state through co-operative institutions.

There will be a separate section for children’s books. Krithi 2020 will also hold reading and poetry writing competitions for students and will stage magic shows on all days.

For adults, Krithi has announced a short film and photography competition, the minister said. Krithi 2020 will have exhibitions of the yesteryear photographs of Kerala towns and a historical exhibition of SPCS which is in its 75th year.

The Art Festival, to be held from February 7 to 16, will have performances by Kasaragod Yaksharanga (Yakshagana, February 7); drama by KPAC (February 8); kathakali by PSV Natyasangham Kottakkal (February 9); folk songs by Karinthalakkoottam (February 10); fusion Music by Lovely Janardhanan (February 11); Sufi music by Ashraf Hydrose (February 12); 'Double Thayampaka' by Kalloor Unnikrishnan and Poroor Unnikrishnan (February 13); 'kathaprasangam' by Basanthkumar Sambasivan (February 14); Carnatic music concert by M K Sankaran Namboothiri (February 15) and 'ganamela' by Kollam Abhijith (February 16).

