Pinarayi to inaugurate Krithi 2020 on Feb 6

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Krithi 2020, the third edition of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival, organised by the department of cooperation and Sahithya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society (SPCS), will be held at Marine Drive in Kochi from February 6 to 16.

Announcing this here, Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Cooperation, Devaswom and Tourism, said Krithi 2020 will host one of the largest book fairs in India as well as a literary and knowledge festival, cultural programmes and a food festival. A total of 75,000 sqft area will be used including a 46,000 sqft fully-air-conditioned pavilion for book fest. From India and abroad, Krithi 2020 is expected to have more than 150 publishers. Kadakampally said Krithi 2020 is expected to achieve a total sales of Rs 20 crore.

Under a ‘Book for Every Child’ scheme, Krithi 2020 would look to give away book coupons worth Rs 1.5 core to students across the state through co-operative institutions.

There will be a separate section for children’s books. Krithi 2020 will also hold reading and poetry writing competitions for students and will stage magic shows on all days.

For adults, Krithi has announced a short film and photography competition, the minister said. Krithi 2020 will have exhibitions of the yesteryear photographs of Kerala towns and a historical exhibition of SPCS which is in its 75th year.

Krithi Knowledge Festival, to be held from February 12 to 16, is expected to be attended by writers and scholars from Kerala and other states.

The Art Festival, to be held from February 7 to 16, will have performances by Kasaragod Yaksharanga (Yakshagana, February 7); drama by KPAC (February 8); kathakali by PSV Natyasangham Kottakkal (February 9); folk songs by Karinthalakkoottam (February 10); fusion Music by Lovely Janardhanan (February 11); Sufi music by Ashraf Hydrose (February 12); 'Double Thayampaka' by Kalloor Unnikrishnan and Poroor Unnikrishnan (February 13); 'kathaprasangam' by Basanthkumar Sambasivan (February 14); Carnatic music concert by M K Sankaran Namboothiri (February 15) and 'ganamela' by Kollam Abhijith (February 16).