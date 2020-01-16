Home Cities Kochi

HC: Finish road works before Jan 31

Senior government pleader K V Manoj Kumar submitted that the works had either been completed or were in the process of being completed.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday ordered that the entire maintenance work of the roads in the city should be wrapped up by January 31. The court also directed the corporation to file its action-taken report to repair and maintain the roads.

As for the accident at Palarivattom on December 12 last year, in which a youth lost his life, the magisterial-level inquiry has been completed and its report is now placed before the government.

The court expressed displeasure over the government’s failure in taking appropriate action against the engineers and officials responsible for the accident. It asked the government to file a report explaining what action would be taken against the officials who were in charge of the road concerned. Such action should act as a deterrent to lackadaisical conduct by such authorities, said the court, posting the case to January 31.

