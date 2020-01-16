Kochi-based NGO to conduct open mic on gender issues

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi-based gender rights NGO, Raising Our Voices Foundation, is all set to organise its debut Open Mic event, ‘Expresso!’. The event is being held in association with Kerala Museum, on January 19, from 5pm to 7pm at the museum. Open to those who are 18 years and above, ‘Expresso!’ will offer an inclusive platform for individuals to openly voice their thoughts, frustrations, and feelings on living a life governed by the dynamics of patriarchy, misogyny and sexism.

The opening act will feature a standup by Dr Betsy Jose, a self-declared ‘stethoscope-less doctor with unlimited scope’. Betsy’s wide repertoire and career trajectory include roles of a filmmaker, radio jockey, TV host and producer, singer, scriptwriter, and voice-over artist.

Quite acquainted with the stage, this is Betsy’s debut performance in Kochi and her very first standup act. Betsy’s performance will be followed by the open mic session where the audience can express themselves—literally and figuratively. Each person will be given a maximum of five minutes.

Speech, music or acting—all forms of expression are welcome. However, swearing or implying obscenity in any form—verbal or otherwise—is prohibited. Tickets are available on Book My Show, or at the venue from 4pm, on a first-come-first-served basis. Those interested to perform may send an email to info@raisingourvoices.org.