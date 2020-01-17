Home Cities Kochi

HC flays regulatory committee

Published: 17th January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has criticised the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee for medical courses for the delay in re-fixing the fee structure of the MBBS courses of self-financing medical colleges for academic years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19, after reconsidering the management’s claims.

The committee had fixed the tuition fees at `4.15 lakh per student for the 2016-17 academic year, `4.8 lakh for 2017-18 and `5.54 lakh for 2018-19 for MBBS courses. When the managements challenged this, the court had set aside the committee’s order and referred the issue to the committee for its reconsideration. The managements argued that even after the matter was referred back to the committee and a directive issued to pass fresh orders, the committee did not  consider it afresh.

They also said an independent agency should be formed to consider the claims of each college and the fee structure has to be fixed in accordance with the procedure fixed.

While criticising the committee, the bench observed that it had failed to comply with the court order in its proper perspective. There was no application of mind by the committee and it was only making a clerical exercise in the matter. Once the order passed by the committee was set aside by the court and it was directed to consider the matter afresh, it should have independently arrived at the fee structure.

The court also observed that when medical colleges are functioning on self-financing mode, the fee has to be fixed on the basis of investment and income they may derive. The committee ought to have taken note of the actual income derived by the college through the fee and the expenditure they may incur during a particular year and the fee ought to have been fixed after providing for a reasonable surplus.

Counsel for the students said they got admission in colleges based on the fee structure fixed by the committee and if there was a considerable increase in the fee structure, it would be to their disadvantage.
The court directed the managements to file statements containing the particulars regarding the cost of land and building, list and value of infrastructure, salary and allowances being paid to teaching and non-teaching staff, among other details.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp