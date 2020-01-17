Home Cities Kochi

Twenty20 to spread wings beyond Kizhakkambalam

Kitex-backed group plans to field candidates in nearby panchayats in upcoming local body elections | To take a final call in two months

Sabu M Jacob

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief coordinator of Twenty20 and Kitex Garments Ltd managing director Sabu M Jacob on Thursday said the Kitex-backed organisation, which is ruling the Kizhakkambalam panchayat, was planning to contest the local body elections this year in nearby panchayats, besides fielding candidates in all 19 seats on its home turf.

“The organisation is yet to decide on the panchayats where it will field candidates. A decision will be taken in two months and candidates will be announced. We will field technically-qualified candidates in all seats we contest,” Sabu told TNIE.

He said the organisation had no plans of contesting the elections this year as it had completed 70 per cent of the works it took up in Kizhakkambalam.

“People are aware of the development work we undertook,” said Sabu, who has been accused of functioning in an autocratic manner by K V Jacob, the former president of the panchayat. “Now, if we don’t contest there will be comments that the allegations against us are true,” he said.
Besides flaying Sabu for his style of functioning, the opposition had alleged that the works undertaken by Twenty20 were pending and the roads were in a shambles.

To this, Sabu said, “The road widening could not be completed as many people did not give up their land. Cleaning of canals is underway. Cleaning of some portions will take time as they are not accessible by roads.”

On the construction of houses for 400 families, another pending project, Sabu said, “The delay is happening as the project comes under the government’s Life Mission housing scheme. The panchayat can only work as per the norms set by the government.” Projects to install security cameras and providing WiFi in the panchayat are also yet to be taken up.
Sabu said he did not regret announcing Twenty20’s participation in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a decision which was later withdrawn.

“It was not my decision. The matter came up at one of our conventions as our members didn’t want to vote for other parties. So, I supported their wish to field a contestant. Later, no discussions were held and the decision was withdrawn. I think not contesting the election was a good decision.”
Sabu said the pending projects will be completed and new projects taken up once Twenty20 returns to power in the 2020 civic body elections.

