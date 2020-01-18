Home Cities Kochi

Regular water supply via lorries resumes at Infopark

“The lorries started regular operations on the campus and supplied sufficient water to all buildings,” said an Infopark employee.

The Infopark in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Infopark employees, who had been suffering due to acute water shortage on the 100-plus acre campus the past few days, heaved a sigh of relief on Friday after tanker lorries resumed regular supply of water following a directive from District Collector S Suhas.

“The lorries started regular operations on the campus and supplied sufficient water to all buildings,” said an Infopark employee.Suhas had, on Thursday, relaxed the restrictions placed on tanker lorries as part of Operation Pure Water over sourcing of water and allowed the lorries supplying water to Infopark to source the same from Kerala Water Authority hydrants or other water bodies – except abandoned quarries.

“After some days, functioning at Infopark returned to normal,” said a member of Progressive Techies, a non-profit organisation working at Infopark. “It is still unclear how long the supply will last,” the member said. The Carnival Infopark building faced slight issues as the water tank had dried and air had got into the pipes. “The issue was resolved and the supply resumed in the morning,” said Raj Krishnan, an official of Carnival Infopark.

Infopark officials also released stickers to identify tanker lorries supplying water to the campus. 
“Usually lorries of 48,000-litre and above capacity supply water to the campus. This time, the tanker lorries that brought water were of 24,000-litre capacity. However, tanks and fire tanks in all the buildings are full now. What we now need is a permanent solution,” said an employee.

