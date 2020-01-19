14 air technical officers inducted into Navy and Indian Coast Guard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of 14 engineer officers, including 10 from the Navy and four from the Coast Guard, were inducted into the aviation wing of respective services upon the completion of the Air Engineering and Air Electrical Officers Specialisation Course, at Naval Base, Kochi, on Saturday.

Four officers – two each from Bangladesh and Vietnam navies – also completed the course successfully along with the team. A ceremonial passingout parade was held at the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology which was reviewed by Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Materiel) Rear Admiral V M Doss. Bengaluru Air Force Technical College Commandant Air Commodore Biji Philip also was present.

Assistant Commandants Divesh P and Vijesh V Nair were awarded the HAL trophy and the Chief of Naval Staff trophy for securing first place in overall order of merit. The Director General Coast Guard trophy was presented to Lieutenant Deepinder Singh Kular, while the Venduruthy shield for ‘Best Air Technical Project’ was awarded to Lieutenant Waghade Bhusan Arvind and Lieutenant Deepinder Singh Kular.

