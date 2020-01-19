Amrita Vidyalayam students get international praise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Students of Amrita Vidyalayam got recognition for their innovative research work from the judging panel at the ‘Fablearn Asia 2020’, an international symposium held at King Mongkut’s University, Thailand, on Sunday. Six students from Atal Tinkering Lab at Puthiyakavu and Thalassery Amrita Vidyalayam school got words of praise at the symposium. Class IX students Sanjula Sreekumar, Madhumati Anand, Vyshak Ajith, Goutham Mohanraj and Ashok Kumar and Thejus Shyamlal of Class V were appreciated for their research. “They were the only children from India to attend the conference,” Balakrishna Sankar, associate dean for the School of Engineering told reporters recently.

Sanjula, Madhumati and Vyshak presented their research paper titled “Taking off with biodegradable tensegrities: An eco-friendly emergency medical delivery solution” at a session during the conference. Goutham and Ashok Kumar from Thalassery Amrita Vidyalayam presented their paper on neuroexo heal which helps in treating stroke patients. The youngest student Thejus has made over 10 innovations in two years, while experimenting with different materials and form sizes for societal applications.