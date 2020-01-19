Ex-MLA V Balram passes away

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: V Balram, who represented Wadakkanchery assembly constituency twice, passed away owing to age-related ailments at his residence on Saturday. He was 72. Balram, who had underwent by-pass surgery twice, was found unconscious at his residence at Poonkunnam on Saturday morning. Though he was rushed to the nearest hospital by his personal assistant,

his life could not be saved. Born on November 10, 1947, to Raman Nair and Chinnamma in Guruvayur, Balram entered active politics through KSU, the student wing of Congress. He was elected as MLA from Wadakkanchery in 1996 and 2001. He resigned as MLA in 2004 to make way for K Muraleedharan to contest from the seat. Balram also served as KPCC general secretary, DCC president, former chairman of Guruvayur Devaswom and many other posts in his long political career.

T N Prathapan, MP, DCC president, K Muraleedharan, MP, and Congress leaders paid last respects to the mortal remains of Balram kept at the DCC office. “Balram set a model for politicians to be noble. His demise is a huge loss to the Congress in Kerala, especially for Thrissur. He worked hard along with V M Sudheeran in building the foundation of KSU in the district. The friendship with Balram was a long one since our early days in the KSU,” said Congress leader A K Antony. Balram is survived by daughters Lakshmi and Deepa and sons-in-law Vinu and Shiril. Late Dr Kanchanamala is his wife. The cremation will be held on Monday at Paramekkavu Santhi Ghat, after her daughter arrives from abroad.