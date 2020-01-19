Home Cities Kochi

‘Probing ‘love jihad’ angle is easier said than done’

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said it was legally possible for the police to probe forceful conversion in an inter-religious marriage only if there is a complaint.

Published: 19th January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The murder of Eva Antony, 17, and the subsequent statement by Syro-Malabar Church Synod that Christian girls have been targetted and killed in the name of ‘love jihad’ have once again brought to focus in Kerala the controversially coined term. 

But for the Kerala police, it is really a catch-22 situation as probing a ‘love jihad’ angle in inter-religious love marriage is not that easy as it looks unless there is a complaint with cogent facts that the woman was forced to convert to another religion for marriage.  

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said it was legally possible for the police to probe forceful conversion in an inter-religious marriage only if there is a complaint. “Altogether it is a complex issue. The police can register a case only if there is a complaint. We can successfully prosecute a person only if there is concrete evidence proving forceful conversion,” he said adding that the police have limitations when handling allegations of forceful conversions in inter-religious marriages. 

It was in 2009 that the term ‘love jihad’ created a furore in the state when the Kerala High Court directed the then State Police Chief Jacob Punnoose to conduct a probe into any organised movement taking place to convert young non-Muslim girls into Islam after allegedly trapping them in love, promising marriage.

The High Court gave the directive while hearing bail applications of two Muslim youths who were accused of allegedly attempting to convert two non-Muslim girls into Islam after a love affair with them. Based on the directive, Jacob Punnoose conducted a probe and submitted before the court that “no conclusive evidence had been received about the existence of ‘love jihad’ movement”. He also submitted that no clear material was available to make an unambiguous statement on the truth of allegations of forced conversions. 

However, in 2017, a report prepared by the state police came out stating that 23 young women professionals were converted to Islam in Thrissur district while the total number of converts in Palakkad was 139 in the past two years. The report, which presented a case study of a dozen conversion incidents in north Kerala, said the maximum conversions were taking place in Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur.

The report also mentioned about ‘Dawa Squads,’ an organised wing that helps such conversions. Former State Police Chief TP Senkumar said there have been a couple of incidents in the state which the police can really look into ascertaining how young girls are being lured into love relations for religious conversions. “A detailed investigation can be done as there are a few victims who can give concrete statements,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Love Jihad inter-religious marriage non-Muslim girls
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp