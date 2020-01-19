Swedish woman detained at Kochi Airport for carrying demonetised notes amounting to Rs 51,500

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demonetised currency notes are still a headache for enforcement agencies. A 56-year-old Swedish woman in possession of invalid notes amounting to Rs 51,500 was detained at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) last Tuesday.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected 49 old Rs 1,000 currency notes and five Rs 500 notes during the baggage screening at the airport. According to the airport authorities, there have been a few such incidents at the airport after the demonetisation in November 2016. If detected, a case is

registered under IPC Section 489 C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes) and section 7 of the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017.

"The Swedish woman had visited India in 2014 and the currency notes have been in her possession since then. She was not aware of the demonetisation,” said M S Faizal, sub-inspector, Nedumbassery police station. She paid a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh at the First Class Judicial Magistrate court, at Angamaly before leaving for Colombo on Saturday.

A case was registered as per the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017. According to the officers, the Act prohibits possession of more than 10 pieces of the old notes by individuals and more than 25 pieces for study, research or numismatics purpose. An offence under the Act attracts a fine of

Rs 10,000 or five times the cash held, whichever is higher.

However, Faizal said that they had very rarely come across cases of possession of old currency notes at the Kochi airport.