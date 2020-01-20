Home Cities Kochi

1.87 lakh children given polio drops in Ernakulam

A total of 1,87,635 children under the age of five were administered polio drops in Ernakulam district as part of the immunisation drive on Sunday.

Published: 20th January 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Polio drops

A tiny tot being administered vaccine as part of the pulse polio immunisation drive in Kochi on Sunday (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 1,87,635 children under the age of five were administered polio drops in Ernakulam district as part of the immunisation drive on Sunday. Under the programme, the officials concerned were planning to give polio drops to 2,07,913 children. Out of the total target, 90.25 per cent were given oral polio drops. In the district, the drive was conducted at 1,876 ordinary booths and 50 mobile booths and 50 transit booths which were set up at bus stations, railway stations, metro stations and at the international airport. Those who were not immunised on Sunday, can seek the help of the health officers who will be visiting houses as part of the programme on Monday and Tuesday.The pulse polio immunisation drive in the district was inaugurated by Roji John, MLA, at Angamaly Taluk Hospital. A total of 4,952 migrant children were also administered oral polio drops.

