Maradu flat demolition is a hard lesson

Following the demolition of five high-rises in Maradu for violation of CRZ rules, do you think it will act as a deterrent to builders who flout laws? Should the remaining buildings, which have violated the CRZ norms also be razed or they be regularised after levying a fine proportionate to their value?

Maradu demolition an eye-opener Asokan K W, Kakkanad

The demolition of highrises at Maradu will serve as an eye-opener in future for the government, the LSG institutions, builders and also for the prospective buyers. All buildings constructed violating CRZ rules should be razed in the same manner. If such buildings are regularised through penalty, it will lead only to recurrent violations. However, the demolition process should be restricted to highrises built for commercial purposes or with profit motives, and spare small houses. The recently established Real Estate Regulatory Authority must ensure that in the future, construction of highrises is done complying

with all existing building laws.

Law of the land prevails B C Unnikrishnan Nair, Kuthiathode

The Maradu episode points to the fact that in the end, the law of the land will prevail. However, as per a report, there are many such illegal constructions in the state and it remains to be seen whether the court will order their demolition as well and, if so, how far it will be implemented. I think regularising such buildings after levying fines may encourage many to undertake illegal constructions, hoping to get them regularised later. It’s high time authorities acted against the nexus between builders and corrupt officials. Stringent action, including attachment of assets, should be taken against such officials.

Need citizens’ watchdog organisation Lt-Col E P Balachandran (retd), Palakkad

Though the Maradu affair will act as a deterrent to erring builders, legal action should be taken against the officials concerned and others involved in such illegal activities. As to the question of razing all illegal constructions, it is advisable to regularise them after taking legal action against the builders as well as the officials who approved them. However, those buildings posing a threat to environment should be razed. In every civic body, a watchdog organisation of citizens should check such corrupt practices.

Ebenser C L

As CRZ is only a notification under the Environment (Protection) Act, the state government must bring in a clarity on the provisions for regularising buildings that violate present building norms, complying with the fiats of the apex court. At the same time, the new CRZ notification has provisions for regularising dwelling units up to 3,000 sq ft.

Punish erring officials

S Rajagopalan, Chennai

Demolition will not deter builders from breaching rules. The real culprits are officials and politicians, without whose connivance builders will not embark on such illegal projects. Therefore, apart from builders, officials and politicians involved should also be punished, which alone will be an effective deterrent. Similar illegal constructions should be razed if they are found to be seriously affecting environment. In other cases, appropriate fines and taxes may be levied which should be borne by the builders.

Just slapping fines won’t do any good E SETHURAMALINGAM, Kollam

Maradu demolitions are supposed to act as a deterrent to builders towing with the idea of raising highrises violating CRZ rules. Such skyscrapers not only destroy vulnerable local ecosystem but also cause huge casualties during natural calamities like flood and cyclones. Could such fine amounts make good the damage already caused to the ecosystem and pooh-pooh possible damage to lives and properties during exigencies? Regularising highrises built in violation of CRZ norms after slapping hefty fines is absolutely meaningless.

Mohammad Moghisuddin, Malappuram

The Maradu demolition was essential as the highrises were constructed defying CRZ rules. There are several similar illegal constructions in the state, which should also be razed. The government should initiate stringent action against the officials who permit such illegal constructions.

P Shylaja, Nileshwar

Maradu demolition should be seen as a lesson for future builders. As the rule of law is the same for all, similar illegal constructions should also be razed. Regularising them after levying fine will only open the door for further long judicial battles.

Bring errant officials to book Sairam S, Thrissur

The demolition of highrises in Maradu must act as deterrent to illegal builders. Alarmingly, more such structures are to be demolished as per pending court cases. The demolition of the buildings has brought to light the irresponsible manner they were made, thereby testifying the huge corruption involved and the gross violation of CRZ norms. The first priority should be to bring to book all those involved in such illegal constructions rather than hoping for a smooth and precise demolition.

According to a majority of the debaters, the Maradu episode will force the builders to think twice before carrying out constructions violating CRZ and other norms. However, they were divided on whether to demolish the remaining buildings constructed by flouting norms. While some called for razing all illegal buildings, others said they should be regularised after imposing a hefty fine. We at ‘Express’ feel the Maradu demolition will act as an eyeopener for all builders. Now that the lessons are learnt, it will be better to regularise the remaining illegal constructions after levying fines proportionate to their value.