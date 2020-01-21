22-year-old drowns in Pazhoor river

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 22-year-old youth drowned while taking a holy dip in Pazhoor river near Piravom here on Monday. The deceased is Rahul Kulkarni, son of Narashimha Murthy of Bettagiri in Karnataka.

The police officers said Rahul was pursuing the one-and-half-year Purohita course under Chinmaya Mission at its ashram in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was among the 24 students who visited Chinmaya Foundation campus at Veliyanad here. “The students were here on a three-day visit. In the morning, the students and the acharya visited the Perumthrikkovil temple at Pazhoor,” said an officer. The police said the incident occurred around 7am.

“We suspect the youth ventured to the portion of the river where pits had developed due to undercurrent. When other students saw him struggling to stay afloat, they raised an alarm. However, Rahul had completely drowned by the time he could be rescued,” said the officer.

His body was recovered around 9am by officials of the Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments.

“Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, Rahul was declared brought dead,” said the officer.

Authorities of Chinmaya Foundation told TNIE that Rahul’s body will be taken to his native place on Tuesday. “The batch was supposed to return to Coimbatore on Monday. The student was close to completing the course,” said an official with the foundation.