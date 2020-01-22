After blast, electricity generation restored at Moolamattom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Power generation at Moolamattom power station, which was shut down after a blast in the exciter transformer of a hydro electric turbine on Monday night, was restored after 15 hours on Tuesday afternoon. KSEB clarified that normalcy had been restored and there will not be any power regulation in the state.

According to the KSEB, there was a blast in the exciter transformer of the second turbine generator of Moolamattom power station, which triggered a fire at 9.15 pm on Monday. Six generators were shut down immediately and the employees were evacuated safely. However, it caused a shortage of 500 MW in the state forcing the board to impose a half-an-hour load shedding in select areas across the state.

As there was no power to operate the exhaust fans and suck out the smoke from the underground power station, the employees could not enter the premises on Monday night. On Tuesday, blowers were brought from outside to blow out the smoke after which four of the six generators were switched on by afternoon.

“Four turbines with an installed capacity of 130 MW have been switched on generating 520 MW power. We are making up the shortage in power by increasing power generation in other hydel projects,” said an officer. However, the officers have urged the board to install exhaust fans with alternative power supply at the underground station to avoid similar crisis in future.

Six employees were on duty on the three floors of the power station on Monday night when the blast occurred. Three employees were on duty at the control room. Two employees, who complained of breathing difficulty due to smoke were hospitalised.“Experts from General Electric Power, the US-based original equipment manufacturer, have undertaken repair, maintenance and upgradation of the turbines at Moolamattom, which were installed in 1976. The RMU for each turbine will take six months. The second turbine generator was reinstalled after RMU recently and it had completed 72 hour trial run. On Tuesday night there was a blast in the exciter transformer of Unit II,” KSEB Chairman N S Pillai told TNIE.

Moolamattom Biggest underground power station in India 6 X 130 MW power generators 780 MW: Maximum generation capacity. No power cut, assures KSEB chairman