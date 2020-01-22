Home Cities Kochi

Shifting of Maradu flats' concrete debris in limbo

It has been 10 days since the controversial highrises at Maradu were demolished post a Supreme Court order. However, the shifting of concrete debris from the sites remains in limbo.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu building demolition

Maradu building demolition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been 10 days since the controversial highrises at Maradu were demolished post a Supreme Court order. However, the shifting of concrete debris from the sites remains in limbo. Following the stop memo issued by the Kumbalam and Aroor panchayats to Aluva-based Prompt Enterprises – the agency assigned to manage the debris – for its dump sites at Chandiroor and Kumbalam earlier this month, the firm has not shifted even a single load of concrete from the area.

Also, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has sought more clarity from the company on its plans for managing the debris.“Though the company had identified a four-acre land at Chandiroor (near Aroor) and informed the technical committee of its plan, it did not obtain the authorisation letter from the KSPCB before starting the disposal of the concrete waste. Talks on Kumbalam dump site started after the firm received stop memo on dumping the debris at Chandiroor. Of the total 76,350 tonnes of concrete waste, the firm has presented different plans to address the issue. We need more clarity on the plans,” said a KSPCB official. 

However, officials of Prompt Enterprises are confident of meeting the 70-day deadline set by the Supreme Court to shift the debris. “The contracting firms concerned have sought a few more days to complete a major segment of their segregation work at the demolition sites. Since there are enough loads of debris to shift, we are planning to start the transportation of the same to our Kumbalam yard from Monday. We have a specific plan for debris management and will complete the process in the time-frame,” said Achyuth Joseph, partner, Prompt Enterprises. 

As for the stop memos, he said the firm had started taking the measures suggested by the officials and were hopeful of receiving the approval by the end of the week. “We have identified a couple of more yards to dump the debris in case of an emergency,” said Joseph.KSPCB officials said the debris management process should abide by the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016. “The entire area should be have 30m-high barriers to avoid dust outbreak. Water sprinklers should be installed to ensure constant spraying of water on the debris,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats demolition
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp