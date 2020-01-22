Shifting of Maradu flats' concrete debris in limbo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been 10 days since the controversial highrises at Maradu were demolished post a Supreme Court order. However, the shifting of concrete debris from the sites remains in limbo. Following the stop memo issued by the Kumbalam and Aroor panchayats to Aluva-based Prompt Enterprises – the agency assigned to manage the debris – for its dump sites at Chandiroor and Kumbalam earlier this month, the firm has not shifted even a single load of concrete from the area.

Also, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has sought more clarity from the company on its plans for managing the debris.“Though the company had identified a four-acre land at Chandiroor (near Aroor) and informed the technical committee of its plan, it did not obtain the authorisation letter from the KSPCB before starting the disposal of the concrete waste. Talks on Kumbalam dump site started after the firm received stop memo on dumping the debris at Chandiroor. Of the total 76,350 tonnes of concrete waste, the firm has presented different plans to address the issue. We need more clarity on the plans,” said a KSPCB official.

However, officials of Prompt Enterprises are confident of meeting the 70-day deadline set by the Supreme Court to shift the debris. “The contracting firms concerned have sought a few more days to complete a major segment of their segregation work at the demolition sites. Since there are enough loads of debris to shift, we are planning to start the transportation of the same to our Kumbalam yard from Monday. We have a specific plan for debris management and will complete the process in the time-frame,” said Achyuth Joseph, partner, Prompt Enterprises.

As for the stop memos, he said the firm had started taking the measures suggested by the officials and were hopeful of receiving the approval by the end of the week. “We have identified a couple of more yards to dump the debris in case of an emergency,” said Joseph.KSPCB officials said the debris management process should abide by the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016. “The entire area should be have 30m-high barriers to avoid dust outbreak. Water sprinklers should be installed to ensure constant spraying of water on the debris,” said the official.