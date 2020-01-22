Trade unions call off strike

KOCHI: The coordination committee of trade unions (TUs), after a meeting with the district administration, called off its planned indefinite strike from January 21 midnight against the implementation of the drive-through system for scanning the containers. The district administration had insisted the drive-through system would be implemented strictly. However, it toned down its stance during the meeting which decided that the drivers won’t be forced to drive through the scanner.
