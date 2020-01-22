Home Cities Kochi

Zomato’s big move surprises foodies

While the 4,000-odd delivery partners of Uber Eats are apprehensive about their future,
the customers believe they will now have to shell out more

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: On Tuesday, foodies across the country woke up to the news of online food delivery giant Zomato acquiring Uber Eats in an all-stock deal. Closer home, the development has sparked speculation among Kochiites about the repercussions, with many believing that decreased competition would lead to a hike in charges of services rendered by food aggregators. 

The three major food delivery apps operating in the city, Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats, have a combined crew of roughly 23,000 delivery partners, including permanent and part-time personnel. “Our fleet is as big as 8,000-10,000 but active partners on the ground at any given point of the day are around 2,500,” said a spokesperson for Zomato in Kochi. Uber Eats, on the other hand, reportedly has close to 4,000 delivery personnel in its ranks who will now be inducted into Zomato. 

Uber Eats delivery personnel received an SMS in the morning welcoming them on-board by Zomato. “The message had a link through which we could register ourselves with Zomato right away. The personnel who were ready to start delivering through Zomato from today were offered a starting bonus. However, we haven’t received any communication from Uber Eats so far and no one had any clue about this takeover,” said Bony Babu, a part-time delivery partner with Uber Eats for the last five months. The now-defunct app is reportedly soon expected to direct its delivery crew to clear their dues by the end of next month. 

Tara Thomson, an employee at Inforpark was surprised to be redirected to Zomato when she opened the Uber Eats app on her phone to order breakfast. As a regular user, she is apprehensive if she has to shell out extra bucks to order her favourite meal. “I became a customer of Uber Eats in November 2018. Since then, I’ve religiously ordered food solely through it. Uber Eats had a multitude of discounts, which honestly made me want to keep coming back to the app. Also, the neat interface was pretty easy to navigate. Will undoubtedly miss Uber Eats,” she said. 

“With additional personnel joining our fleet, the frequency of surcharges levied on the customer would come down as the additional charge is only levied when there are fewer delivery boys,” added the Zomato spokesperson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp