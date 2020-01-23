Harold Goodwin praises state’s RT initiatives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Domestic tourists are visible in tourist destinations of the state than foreign tourists as a result of Responsible Tourism (RT) in the state. Kerala is giving equal importance to the major three responsibilities under Responsible Tourism - economic, socio-cultural and environmental responsibilities by involving the local community in various levels of tourism,” said founder member of International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) Harold Goodwin. He was addressing a Tourism Industry Partners Meet of Ernakulam district organised by Responsible Tourism Mission, Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala.

In the meet, tourism industry partners suggested that the rural tourism potential of the district should be explored more efficiently in the district to extend the length of stay of guests. Tourism joint director Rajkumar K presided over the meeting.