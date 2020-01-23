Home Cities Kochi

Sustainable in style

Slingit! a collaborative venture between Kochi-based artist and educator Radha Gomathy and women stitching collective in Alappuzha; sends out a powerful message with trash.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi-based artist and educator Radha Gomathy

Kochi-based artist and educator Radha Gomathy

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Slingit! a collaborative venture between Kochi-based artist and educator Radha Gomathy and women stitching collective in Alappuzha; sends out a powerful message with trash. Textile waste never looked so cool, let alone wearable. With myriad patterns, vibrant colours and ergonomic designs, the bags brought out by Radha Gomathy are a treat to the eyes.

Over the past decade, Radha has scripted a history of sorts, developing a sustainable use for tailoring waste. One of the pioneers in upcycling, Radha says everything just fell into place, the many thoughts of hers culminated together to create the repurposed wonders her bags are.

Available in all sizes and shapes, the bags are a result of continuous trial and error with fabric and designs. The range of products includes pencil cases, mobile phone pouches and sling bags of myriad sizes.

Radha says the journey wasn’t easy. Back when she started, upcycling or sustainability was unheard of. “When I used to go to tailors asking for fabric scraps, none of them could wrap their head around my request. They would ask me to take the whole trash or none at all. Only a few people let me sort out and choose the correct fabric. And that is how it began,” says Radha.

Over the years, the designs evolved and Radha diversified. She rebranded her enterprise recently into Slingit!. “Upcycling was always an aspect that was close to my heart. It resonated with me but reached fruition through these bags,” she recalls. Priced nominally and available in varied tones, the designs are a treat to one’s eyes. “I don’t just stick to cotton. Whichever fabric can be used goes in as the raw material. Everything is trash, be it cotton or not. It is all about upcycling the trash,” says Radha. She was recently in Thiruvananthapuram to participate in the sustainability and alternatives expo organised by the Haritha Kerala Mission and Suchitwa Mission.

Garby Dolls
Crafted from the textile scrap are little dolls, each with its own personality. Each one is different, Radha tells you. “I even have dolls that each person can relate to. Since they are crafted out of garbage, they have been called Garby,”  says Radha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp