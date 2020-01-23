Home Cities Kochi

Tale of design

‘Dtale Decor’ has become a landmark for home decor enthusiasts who look for something special

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Have you ever walked into a space and felt a sense of wonder? That is what you are likely to experience when you enter Dtale Decor on Seaport-Airport Road near Kakkanad. Every corner in this expansive interior decor and furniture store oozes luxury. Started by fine arts graduate Sreejith Pathangalil in 2015, Dtale has become a landmark for home decor enthusiast who are looking for something a class apart.

Sreejith Pathangalil

Contrary to the premium ethos of his brand, Sreejith’s journey is that of humble beginnings. Having started his career with an art gallery in Mattancherry with just Rs 5,000 loaned by his mother in the late 90s, Sreejith now employs over 300 people. “Even while I was pursuing graduation in the College of Fine Arts, Thrissur, my focus was more on into product design, furniture and interiors. I was very craft-oriented. This evolved into a desire for starting my own business. I came to Kochi looking for opportunities and my mom became my first investor,” says Sreejith who is in his mid-40s. 

After researching the furniture market in India, Sreejith realised that it was flooded with products from Indonesia and China. He attempted to bring about a change in the design preferences among country’s customers. “We wanted to make customised products that cater to the taste, habits and utility of Indians by employing Indian artisans.” And thus was born Dtale, an amalgamation of the word ‘design’ and ‘tale’, a name that reflects the story narrated by each piece of furniture handcrafted to perfection. “Possibly due to my background, Dtale is part art gallery and part furniture fashion store,” adds Sreejith. This is perhaps why Dtale’s flagship showroom in Kochi and the second store in Thrissur are referred to as galleries on the website. 

And truly like an art gallery, one section leads into another, seamlessly creating a cohesive whole while at the same time featuring a melange of makes, styles, finishes and materials including contemporary, traditional, tropical and urban. “Customised design services are what we focus on. We also associate with international designers to make sure our clients get what they want and more,” says Sreejith. 

As a design consultant who has worked some of the biggest brands across the world, Sreejith aims to make Dtale a name to reckon with on the international platform. “At present, our factory production centre is equipped with the capacity to produce enough products to fill 40 shipping containers every month. We currently export to eastern Europe, west Asia and other neighbouring countries. We have an exclusive plan for launching an art cafe for budding architects and designers. Apart from this, our roadmap is to set up stores in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the near future,” says Sreejith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp