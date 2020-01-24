Rail to reel! Metro is Kochi’s new identity in movies 

Home Cities Kochi

Gone are the days when Kochi relied on Bolgatty Palace, Marine Drive and Chinese nets as its landmarks for enthusiasts to identify the location in movies.

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days when Kochi relied on Bolgatty Palace, Marine Drive and Chinese nets as its landmarks for enthusiasts to identify the location in movies. Now, just an aerial shot of Kochi Metro serves the purpose. While the life and mood of the city revolving around the Kochi Metro offer filmmakers many refreshing shots, the company has been making good money out of the deal as they charge for shooting on its station premises and in trains.  So far 20 movies have been shot against Kochi Metro’s background.

The authorities hope the number will go up and bring them more non-ticketing revenue this year. Varane Aavasyamundu, Dulquer Salman’s maiden production venture with Suresh Gopi and Shobhana in lead, is one big-banner movie in the making with shots of Kochi Metro. Black Coffee, directed by actor Baburaj, is another. The movie is the sequel of super hit movie Salt ‘n’ Pepper helmed by Aashiq Abu. Ancham Pathira, running successfully now, also has a vital sequence shot inside Metro. “An hour of shooting inside a train costs Rs 2 lakh per hour while it’s Rs 1 lakh per hour for shooting inside the station,” said a KMRL officer.

Kochi Metro featured in Kannada, Telugu flicks

The other major Malayalam movies shot in Kochi Metro include Vikruthi, Big Brother, Njan Prakashan, Mayanadi and Ennalum Sharath. Other language movies such as Lover (Telegu) and Chase (Kannada) also utilised Kochi Metro.

“The trains are conducting services in a gap of five to seven minutes. We’ve enough number of trains to conduct services without interruption even if one or two are allotted for shooting. Hence the passengers won’t have any inconveniences,” said the officer. The crew will be given a maximum of one hour for free to set up the equipment, according to the shooting policy. KMRL gives permission to shoot at its revamped Panampilly Nagar walkway at `5,000 an  hour. “The move will not only bring us revenue, but also help imprint KMRL as a brand in the minds of the public,” the officer added.

