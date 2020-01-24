Home Cities Kochi

Shock, disbelief as Kochi school plunges into inconsolable grief

Classmates and teachers of LKG student Abhinav, Class I student Aarcha, Class III student Sreebhadra are yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of the trio.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Shock and grief have engulfed Saraswathi Vidyanikethan School at Elamakkara here, whose three students were among the eight persons who died due to suspected asphyxiation at a resort in Nepal on January 21.

Classmates and teachers of LKG student Abhinav, Class I student Aarcha, Class III student Sreebhadra are yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of the trio. On Thursday, a vigil was held for them during the morning assembly at the school during which the students offered floral tributes.

“It came as a big shock,” said Hetal P Battani, Abhinav’s class teacher. “We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw the pictures of our dear students and their parents on news channels,” said an emotional Hetal. Hetal said almost immediately, she started getting calls from the parents of other students who wanted to confirm the news.  “They told me that their little children saw the pictures on TV and wanted to know what had happened to their classmates. Despite their young age, the kids were able to understand the gravity of the situation,” she said. She said the parents were helping them cope with the grief. 

“Abhinav was not only good in academics but also in sports and other extra-curricular activities. He had a big heart and was full of moral values. We deal with children every day. However, never have we seen a child to whom paying respect to elders came naturally,” said Hetal.Lailamani, Sreebhadra’s class teacher, said. “Sreebhadra was a silent child and very good in studies. Like her brother and sister, she shared a strong bond with her classmates. The students are in shock ever since the news broke,” she said.She said the students are unable to stop their tears whenever they talk about Sreebhadra, their dear classmate. “They cannot imagine that Sreebhadra will no longer play with them,” said Lailamani.

