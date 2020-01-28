Home Cities Kochi

A glitzy career

Meenakshi Anantram, CEO of Razzmatazz, an event management company, talks about her decades-long career

Published: 28th January 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: “Ilearned to take my place at the table early and look important,” says Meenakshi Anantram, CEO of Razzmatazz, an eventmanagement company, on how she overcame hurdles as a woman entrepreneur. It might seem too light-hearted a reply for a topic of such gravity, but it captures her attitude towards life. It is her positivity and go-getter attitude that helped Meenakshi become a pioneer in the field. 

This self-made woman from Visakhapatnam set out to start her firm in 1994 when people were clueless about such a career option. A passion for anchoring led her to the field. A national-level player and doctorate holder from Andhra University, she entered the field in her early 30s with a capital of just `5000.
Her major break was planning the relaunch of Coca-cola in Vishakhapatnam. She visited its bottling unit for 10 days to convince them to trust her with the job.

And, on the day of launch, 500 students assembled at the Beach Road dressed in red, singing a catchy tune. It caught the attention of national brands and the firm bagged its first national event the following week. Since then, she went on to conceptualise and organise the Vizag Utsav, besides being a part of national campaigns, fashion weeks and national games. Razzmatazz has done more than 4,000 shows across the country.

“When I started out, businesses dealt with vendors to manage their events. But, I made it a point to discuss with clients, ask them to bring in their marketing and advertising teams. It was a more intelligent way of handling things,” Meenakshi says.“I got married into a conservative family, but my mother-in-law and husband wholeheartedly supported me. Since this profession is one which does not have set time schedules, family support goes a long way,” Meenakshi added.  

She and her husband started the Rohit Memorial Trust, in memory of her son who passed away due to cancer. An NGO actively involved in cancer counselling and other social activities including Project Girl- an initiative for the upliftment of women and girls. 

“The event management industry is worth `22,000 crore and is growing fast. Over 44 per cent of the workforce is women, since they have the creativity and aptitude for the field. But women must take as a challenge to work here breaking conventions. Networking and supportive ecosystem will take you a long way,” she says.

Event
A two day Southern Regional Leadership Conclave on the theme, ‘Say Yes- Women for India’, is being held in Kochi. The conclave is organised by Indian Women Network, which supports women in their professional and personal growth under the areas of leadership, wellbeing, gender parity, mentoring and networking. The event is supported by International Center for Research on Women, Sheroes, Kerala Start Up Mission, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, NASSCOM, Young Indians, World Trade Center and The Better India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp