Another shot at night fest in city

KOCHI: This summer, Kochi’s nights will bustle with life. Food carts and outlets serving mouth-watering delicacies will line the streets while makeshift kiosks will lure customers with attractive wares. As Kochi takes another shot at night shopping, the challenges are many, considering that many similar efforts to create a ‘nightlife’ here in the past had failed miserably.

While Collector S Suhas has taken the initiative to organise the fest in April with the District Tourism Promotion Council and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) joining the initiative, the city’s aspirations for an active nightlife is expected to take wings. According to Suhas, the project is still in the discussion stage. “We are yet to hold talks with all stakeholders. The decision, as of now, is to earmark a small MG Road-Jos Junction stretch for the same. Traffic along the route will be curbed after 6pm. Since it is only in April, we have enough time to work on it,” said Suhas. Street food stalls, food band, orchestra and cultural events will be part of the fest which will adhere to green protocol. The name of the event and logo will be finalised with the help of public participation.

Challenges galore

While the district administration moves forward with the plan, a large section of the public and stakeholders are apprehensive about its feasibility. According to Ernakulam Merchants Association, though they are yet to hold a formal meeting with the district administration in this regard, a general opinion among its members is not very positive. “Similar ventures had proved to be a failure. What about the Vyaparolsavam which ended up as a dud? The last time night shopping was held, we pooled in money to arrange transportation facilities for customers.

But it ended up burning a hole in our pocket. We are already under acute financial constraints and can’t afford to take risks. Everything -- from staff salary to electricity bills -- is unbearable. So, the decision right now is to keep away from it,” says T J F Leo Paul, general secretary, Ernakulam Merchants Association. However, the district collector is nonchalant. “Since we aim to hold this only in a small area, we have a lot of people expressing interest in joining us. Those who are willing can open their shutters. There is absolutely no pressure on anyone,” he adds.

Transportation

While transportation was an issue during the earlier years, with private bus owners not supporting the venture citing a huge loss, this year, things may change, thanks to the active participation by Kochi Metro. “Kochi Metro will be the major partner. Our target group is people who depend on the metro for transportation. Since KMRL has agreed to extend services to late hours, we hope transportation issues won’t be a problem anymore,” says Suhas.

Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association too seems to think of transportation as a hindrance. “We are one hundred per cent with the district administration, provided they solve the transporation issue. There will be issues, but we are willing to overlook these so that Kochi gets an active nightlife,” said Azeez Moosa.

Thrissur model

Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala, proved night shopping can be a success with one-month-long ‘Happy Days’ programme in December 2019. While shops kept open till midnight, over two crore people visited the festival area.

No nightlife without booze

Kochi youth are happy about the decision, but cannot agree to spending late hours enjoying the nightlife without bars, which now remain open till 11pm. “We are totally for this, but the bars too should remain open. The essence of nightlife itself is pubs and unwinding,” says an IT employee.