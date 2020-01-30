Home Cities Kochi

Kochi-based interior designer is creating intelligent living spaces

Architect Jayadev Keshavankutty’s Kochi-based architecture and interior design firm J. designs spaces which make optimum use of space and light.

Published: 30th January 2020 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

The 6,500-sqft residence in Aloor

The 6,500-sqft residence in Aloor

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: Architect Jayadev Keshavankutty’s Kochi-based architecture and interior design firm J. has been designing spaces that are a class apart, since 2009. His latest work, a 6,500-sqft residence in Aloor, near Irinjalakkuda is a thoughtfully designed courtyard house which merges with the rural settings even while offering its inhabitants all the comforts of modern living. 

The entry sequence to the house is almost ceremonial. A shaded pathway leads to the ‘poomukham,’ which has a door opening to the courtyard.”For a visitor to the house, the transition from sunlight to shade is through the pathway, which also creates a sense of suspense to see the insides,” says Jayadev.

Design characteristics unique to the Kerala style of architecture have been adopted and improved upon in this house, making it a climate-responsive architecture. The sloped terracotta tile roofing, wooden shutters used for windows are examples of this.

“The terracotta tiles reflect heat, making interiors cooler. Factors such as safety and water leakage saw people losing interest in it . So special care was taken to improve upon these aspects. The thick wooden shutters for windows lets in very controlled light when closed. Open the shutters and cross ventilation and light is ensured.” says Jayadev. 

The house with a courtyard, living room, dining area, four bedrooms, kitchen and  intelligently designed open spaces is elegance at its best. The curated interiors have ceilings done in terracotta and wood, large format tile flooring and custom designed metal light fixtures. "A space is defined by the light that comes in. In tropical areas where a lot of heat comes in with the light, large open spaces in the house make for uncomfortable settings. Hence, designing apertures to let in controlled light, is the key to striking a balance. The play of light brings an aesthetic appeal to the home," says Jayadev.

A verandah accessible from the dining area, designed as a patio with a low roof forms a comfortable reading nook. The in-between space, which  is neither inside nor outside, lets in enough light without being overexposed. Another such open space, the bedroom patio with an adjacent garden space, has been left open to the sky with a pergola. While Jayadev describes his design principle as one that takes into consideration the client’s aspirations and brings it into life within a functional and aesthetic framework, some aspects of the house are a touch of his own.  

The terracotta tile with their fungal patina, is a throwback to the ancestral homes of our childhood. The wooden eaves of the roofing have been left unprotected. "Not every element has to be protected. Some have to be allowed to weather under the sun and rain, let it age gracefully. These elements are important in design," Jayadev adds. He has to his credit awards from national and state forums, including the IIA National Award for Excellence in Architecture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi interior designer Kochi architecture
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp