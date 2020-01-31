Four arrested for Ernakulam firework mishap

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Udayamperoor police on Thursday arrested four Nadakkavu Bhagavati temple committee office-bearers in connection with the fireworks disaster.

Secretary of Nadakkavu Bhagavati Devaswom, Udayamperoor, NK Unnikrishnan (68), devaswom member Divakaran (63), president of Kizhakkumbhagom Karayogam EK Rajesh (52) and secretary Sunil Rajappan (52) were arrested.

The contractors roped in to conduct the fireworks are on the run. The licence was granted to Byju, a native of Vadakkekara, North Paravoor.

The police said the accused have been charged under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 134 (abetment); Section 3 of Explosive Substance Act and Section 39 (1) read with 121 of KP Act. They were produced before the Tripunithura First Class Magistrate Court, which remanded them in judicial custody.