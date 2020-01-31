Lissie metro station to be Town Hall stop from tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lissie metro station, situated close to the Ernakulam North railway station and Ernakulam Town Hall, the major landmarks of the city, will be renamed the Town Hall Metro station from February 1.

The state government has approved the proposal of the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to change the station’s name. KMRL will use the new name in all communications like train announcements, maps inside metro stations, name boards, signs and other key areas.

The decision was taken to ensure the station’s name was in line with other Kochi Metro stations, said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma. "We also considered the geographic location of the station," he said. He said KMRL’s director board approved the name change and it was conveyed to the state government for approval.