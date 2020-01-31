Nadakkavu fireworks mishap: Kerala HC seeks report from Ernakulam Additional District Magistrate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the Nadakkavu temple fireworks mishap, the High Court on Thursday directed the Ernakulam Additional District Magistrate to file a report on the incident.

Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the order on a petition filed by NK Unnikrishnan, secretary of the Nadakkavu Bhagavati Devaswom, Udayamperoor, seeking permission to conduct the fireworks. The fireworks display was conducted following an order of the High Court.

The court had also made it clear that the collector can impose any restriction with regard to the nature and quantity of the fireworks as well as any safety measures to be taken.

During the hearing, Government Pleader Princy Xavier submitted that the temple authorities blatantly violated the conditions imposed by the collector. 'Amittu' was used despite its prohibition. There is no permanent magazine for storing the explosives for the fireworks display. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner was arrested in connection with the incident.