Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation inspects Ernakulam fireworks tragedy spot

Kiran Narayanan

Express News Service

KOCHI: Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) officials, who inspected the spot of the fireworks display at Nadakkavu Bhagavati temple at Udayamperoor on Thursday, said the organisers were at fault.

“Maintaining 100m distance between the fireworks display spot and the audience is a major safety guideline. This was grossly violated. Our inspection revealed that the organisers allowed people up to 35m of the explosion area,” said R Venugopal, Deputy Chief of Explosives, PESO.

He even minor deflections during such fireworks show can trigger mishaps when people are allowed within 100m of the display area.

S Saravanan, Deputy Controller of Explosives, PESO, inspected the spot in the morning. “Our officials found several unlit firecrackers. They have to be tested for the presence of prohibited chemicals like potassium chlorite. We can destroy the crackers after we know what materials and chemicals were used,” Venugopal said.

"The chemical examiner’s laboratory report will be crucial. Police have sent the samples for testing and a copy of the report will be given to PESO," he said. Venugopal said in the temple mishap, it was by the end of the fireworks display that firecrackers landed amid the people.

"This may have been the result of the vibration caused when other crackers burst,” he said. According to him, the temple authorities should replicate the security checks followed during Thrissur pooram. “During the pooram, the officials conduct three-phase checking of every firecracker. Such close monitoring is the reason for its safe conduct there," he said.

Avoid locally-made crackers

R Venugopal, Deputy Chief of Explosives, PESO, called for an end to the use of Kerala-made firecrackers for better safety.

“It’s high time to end the use of locally-made crackers that have loud sound and bright colour, but can cause severe damage if not properly set in the ground. Instead, Sivakasi-made safe crackers should be used. Those using them do not need to maintain the 100m distance and can avoid taking permission,” he said.