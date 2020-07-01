STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi

Greater good

City-based Band Agatha speaks about their plans to help the underprivileged through music

Published: 01st July 2020

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: City-based musicians Athul Joshi and Shano George Francis, founders of Band Agatha, an emerging alternative rock music band in the city, were planning to help children from economically disadvantaged families by raising funds through music shows to be held across all the districts. However, the pandemic outbreak spoiled all their plans.

Athul, who is a professional violinist, says, “We started our band two years back. Although we have done few live shows, we never got an opportunity to promote our band on a wider scale. We thought of organising a state-wide fundraiser in association with TRYSF, a sports foundation to fetch money for underprivileged kids. Although all arrangements were made, the lockdown forced us to look for other alternatives. Since everything has become online now, we are planning to organise the show online too,” said Athul, who is also a music director.

At the initial phase, the band plans to help aspiring athletes from economically backward communities buy sports equipment.Band Agatha handles multiple genres like hip-hop, alternative rock and melodies. They also have originals to their credit. During the lockdown, Band Agatha composed a cover of the song from Vijay-starrer ‘Theri’, which has crossed 1,400 views.
 

