Smart City work resumes with fewer workers

When Kochi was included in the list of the first 20 cities selected under the Centre’s ‘Smart Cities Mission’ project, it stood to benefit a lot, especially the city’s infrastructure.

The drainage work carried out under the Cochin Smart Mission Limited at High Court Junction , Arun Angela

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Kochi was included in the list of the first 20 cities selected under the Centre’s ‘Smart Cities Mission’ project, it stood to benefit a lot, especially the city’s infrastructure. However, the projects got delayed over the years and would have failed to meet the March 31, 2020 deadline, which has been extended because of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown. 

However, the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has managed to resume the work, though plagued by the lack of enough workers and delay in tender submissions.According to CSML spokesperson, the lockdown has indeed affected the work. “Many projects under CSML, including the Ernakulam Market renovation and West Kochi road work, suffered due to the lockdown. While tenders were floated for the road work in Wards 3, 4 and 5 at West Kochi, there weren’t any takers due to the lockdown. That said, we have managed to restart the work on many projects,” added the spokesperson. 

According to CSML authorities, the work on Marine Drive walkway renovation resumed a week ago. “With migrant labourers leaving en masse to their home states, we are facing a shortage,” added the spokesperson.

Market renovation
The CSML authorities have put the Ernakulam Market renovation work on fast track, though the case filed against the rehabilitation of vendors to the nearby abandoned Islamic School is pending before the court. “Since the court hadn’t functioned fully for the last two months, the verdict in this regard is pending. For the same reason, no solid steps can be taken at this point.

Though we are yet to award the financial bid, the technical bid was opened. Other works, including evaluation of the site, have been carried out and we hope to resume the work soon,” said the spokesperson.The initial plan was to commence the work towards the middle of this year. As per the `100-crore plan, a market complex will be constructed to accommodate the existing stalls. These include both wholesale and retail shops. There will be separate sections for vegetables, fish and groceries.

