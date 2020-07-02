STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 test positive in Ernakulam district, 8 through local transmission

District admn, health officials worry that infection through local contact continues unabated

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

With district administration shutting down a major part of Ernakulam Market, Broadway wears a deserted look on Wednesday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Twelve  persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday, eight of them through local transmission  triggering concern among district authorities and health officials. Among those who tested positive, three had arrived from foreign countries and one from another state. The local transmission cases are from the contact list of the 27-year-old Thrissur native employed at a private electrical shop at Ernakulam Market and tested positive on Tuesday,    They are a 66-year-old Thoppumpady native who runs the godown of the electrical shop, his wife, son and daughter-in-law, and a 43-year-old Pachalam native and a 22-year-old Elamkunnapuzha native who are employed at the shop. 

Besides, the 38-year-old wife and three-year-old son of a Nayarambalam native, who tested positive on June 21, were also confirmed to have been infected.Among those who arrived from foreign countries and other states are a 56-year-old Vallarpadam native, who arrived from Kuwait on June 13, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, who arrived from Riyadh on June 20, and a 24-year-old Kavalangdu native, who arrived from Delhi on June 27.

A 43-year-old Karnataka native, who works at a private hospital there, arrived on June 28 for a treatment, also tested positive. According to health department officials, he is currently undergoing treatment at the private hospital. With workers of a shop at Ernakulam Market testing positive, swab tests of employees of other shops are progressing.

According to the health department official, the mobile medical team collected 26 samples on Wednesday. “We are not letting our guard down. We are trying to keep the local transmission cases low. Testing of the workers and tracking the contact list of those tested positive will continue,” said a health official.Meanwhile, a three-and-a-half-year-old child from Palarimangalam who tested positive on June 13 recovered on the day.

Thoppumpady now in  containment zone list
Kochi: THE district administration on Wednesday declared Thoppumpady -- Division 11 of the Kochi Corporation -- as a containment zone after 66-year-old person, who runs a godown at the Ernakulam Market, and three family members tested positive. 

COVID-19 in EKM on Wednesday

Positive case today: 12
Total positive cases till date: 275
Total active cases: 190   
Patients recovered so far: 52
Sample sent for testing: 200
Results received: 196
(+ve: 12, -ve: 184)
Results awaited: 325 
Persons added to hospital isolation: 41
Discharged from hospital isolation: 17
Total people under hospital isolation: 254 (Govt Medical College, Kalamassery - 68, Govt Taluk Hospital Karuvelippady- 8, Angamaly Adlux - 134, 
Private Hospitals - 39)
Persons at Covid care centres: 867
Added to home quarantine: 579

