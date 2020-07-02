STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
African snail infestation raises concern

Study shows that children could contract serious infections if they come in direct contact with the mucus of the snail

Published: 02nd July 2020

A file picture of African Snails clinging on to a wall

By  Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Peechanikadu and Mangattukara, suburbs near Angamaly, are quite used to the sight of these tiny unwelcome guests clinging to the walls of their homes every morning. With the African snails (Achatina Fulica) infesting both urban and rural households, their day begins by chasing away these tenacious pests. Harbingers of a spectrum of infections—ranging from allergies to meningitis, these foreign invaders, need to be kept away, failing which, the very ecological balance of the state may get affected, say experts.

A study conducted by Keerthi Vijayan, a researcher at Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) proves that these molluscs can cause serious ailments in humans. “During my study, I found out that 10 children affected with brain diseases in Ernakulam had contracted it through these snails. Doctors say that not less than four cases of ‘eosinophilic meningitis’ is reported every year, caused by Angiostrongylus cantonensis (parasitic nematodes), for which these Giant African snails play host. The snails’ population is seen to be highest in Ernakulam, though they are seen across all districts,” says Keerthi.

In the district, the snails are common in areas like Kakkanad, Eloor, Paravoor, and Kalamassery. Experts advise that children below the age of 10 years need to be extra careful while playing outdoors, due to the heightened chances of coming in direct contact with the mucus of the snails. This mucus, if accidentally ingested orally, can cause serious complications.

“Extra care should be taken while cooking vegetables, particularly leafy ones. Meat of animals or birds that eat snails  should also be properly cooked before consumption,” says a researcher at the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU). “When one consumes exposed food without proper cooking, it may become a problem” says R Narayanan, assistant professor, College of Agriculture, Thiruvananthapuram.

“We are finding it very difficult to keep these snails away. Since children play outside in the evenings, we are scared that they will come in contact with the snails. It is only after last year’s flood that we started spotting them here. It is a huge task to be doing everyday—going snail hunting with a bag of salt, trying to kill them or at least drive them away,” said Merin Tomy, a resident of Peechanikadu.

