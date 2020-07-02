Kerala HC directive to file report on flooding at Edappally Toll

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the amicus curiae to visit the area near Edappally Metro junction where frequent flooding take place and ascertain whether there was any practical method to prevent inundation apart from the suggestions by the NHAI.Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition filed by NHAI. The court appointed advocate Mahesh Menon as amicus curiae. The court directed that all the authorities concerned to assemble in front of the Edappally Metro station on July 4.The amicus curiae was directed to file a report about the feasibility of the proposal made by the NHAI and also to ascertain if there is any other practical method to prevent the inundation of the area.