STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Speaking history

The steps that our country should have taken to curb the territorial ambitions of China in Southeast Asia is also discussed in detail.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

R K Vijayakrishnan

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: As tension mounts on the India-China border and the possibility of a direct conflict is discussed and debated widely, various views are emerging on the issues involving narratives from a history that spans many decades. Interestingly, a seven-page article was written by an undergraduate student  about this 53 years ago. R K Vijaykrishnan, who was then doing his BA in Economics at  Government Victoria College (Palakkad), wrote the predictive piece titled ‘Collective security for Southeast Asia’ for his college magazine.

The threat that India faced due to China’s aggressive expansionist policies since the 60’s, the failure of then Jawaharlal Nehru-led government to recognise the threat posed by China, and the consequential Sino-Indian war (1962), and the 1965 war with Pakistan were mentioned by Vijaykrishnan, former senior executive with Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT), in his paper.  

The steps that our country should have taken to curb the territorial ambitions of China in Southeast Asia is also discussed in detail. “India could not stand alone and needed to look for alignment with other neighbouring countries like Vietnam which was not under Chinese influence back then,” says the 72-year-old. “With the direct or indirect support of a major military power such as the US, India should then  take the initiative to form an alliance with bordering countries under the Chinese rule to combat its aggression,” Vijaykrishnan opines. The government’s mistake in declining the offer of US president John F Kennedy who offered air support which could have halted the Chinese advance and territorial gains also finds a special mention. 

 According to him, strengthening the country’s defence and foreign policies is of utmost importance to stop a possible invasion of the country by China. “Even though there is economic cooperation between the two countries, they still see us as an enemy,” Vijaykrishnan says. Interested in the field of international relations from his high school days, Vijaykrishnan has been closely observing the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

“The issue of aligning with other countries has become more delicate and complex as countries like Nepal have turned against us by adopting a pro-China stand, while they were an ally of us back then. Hence , the situation has become extremely delicate and we should be careful in our dialogues with our neighbours and should not alienate them at aNYcost,” he said. After serving in FACT for more than 30 years and then working at a Media organisation, Vijayakrishnan is currently based in Kochi, working as a corporate trainer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp