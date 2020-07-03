Nine test Covid positive, 10 recover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nine persons on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 in the district, with four of them having contracted the virus through local transmission. Three persons from the the contact list of the 66-year-old Thoppumpady native, who had tested positive on Wednesday, tested positive. Another case of local transmission -- a 13-year-old Edakkattuvayal native-- is from the contact list of the 13-year-old Amballur native who had tested positive on June 25.

A 50-year-old Tamil Nadu native, who had arrived from Kuwait; a 42-year-old Choornikara native, who arrived from Ras Al Khaimah; a 17-year-old Ernakulam native, who arrived from Muscat; a 35-year-old Kothamangalam native, who arrived from Karnataka, and a 51-year-old Aikaranadu native, who arrived from Muscat on June 29, are those who tested positive. Meanwhile, ten people, who were under treatment for the disease, recovered on the day.