Nine test Covid positive, 10 recover in Ernakulam

Nine persons on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 in the district, with four of them having contracted the virus through local transmission.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Nine persons on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 in the district, with four of them having contracted the virus through local transmission. Three persons from the the contact list of the 66-year-old Thoppumpady native, who had tested positive on Wednesday, tested positive. Another case of local transmission -- a 13-year-old Edakkattuvayal native--  is from the contact list of the 13-year-old Amballur native who had tested positive on June 25.

A 50-year-old Tamil Nadu native, who had arrived from Kuwait; a 42-year-old Choornikara native, who arrived from Ras Al Khaimah; a 17-year-old Ernakulam native, who arrived from Muscat; a 35-year-old Kothamangalam native, who arrived from Karnataka, and a 51-year-old Aikaranadu native, who arrived from Muscat on June 29, are those who tested positive. Meanwhile, ten people, who were under treatment for the disease, recovered on the day.

