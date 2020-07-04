STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Landing at Kochi airport in poor weather now safer

Inclement weather will no longer affect the landing of aircraft at Kochi airport with the establishment installing the CAT III runway lighting system for `36 crore. 

Published: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

CIAL, Cochin airport

Kochi airport. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Inclement weather will no longer affect the landing of aircraft at Kochi airport with the establishment installing the CAT III runway lighting system for Rs 36 crore. The upgraded Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL) system enhances visual acuity and provides near-perfect alignment guidance to the pilot during final approach and landing, especially in adverse weather. 

With this, Kochi airport has become the second in South India after Bengaluru to operate with the most advanced AGL system. The Kochi airport officials said the plan to upgrade the AGL from CAT I to CAT III was implemented with the runway renovation project launched in November last year to improve aerodrome safety and efficiency.

The upgrading involved providing bidirectional inset lights along the centre line of the runway with a 15m spacing instead of the earlier 30m, touchdown zone lights up to 900m of the runway and approach lights upgraded with additional approach side-row lights.The entire lighting on taxiways and aprons has also been upgraded. The enhanced AGL system is powered by state-of-the-art constant current regulators with computer-based monitoring from a centralised control room. 

“The airport’s engineering wing laid close to 3 lakh metres of cabling with 18,000 meters of trenching and installed 2,000 new lights,” said a statement from the airport. Managing director of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) V J Kurian inaugurated the upgraded AGL system in the presence of CIAL director A C K Nair and executive director A M Shabeer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi airport
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp