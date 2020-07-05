STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam under high alert as infection source of six new cases remains unknown

Cases reported from Vennala, Kadavanthra, Palarivattom, Thrikkakara, Kadungallur, Paravoor; 13 test +ve in dist

With Covid cases going up with each passing day, the government has made wearing masks in public places mandatory for a year. A scene from Kochi city | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a worrying development, six more Covid-19 cases were reported from the city and the outskirts with the source of infection unknown. The total number of new positive cases in the district was 13 on Saturday. Of the six unknown transmission cases, one each was reported from Vennala, Kadavanthra and Palarivattom while a case was reported from Thrikkakara. The other two cases were from Kadungallur and Paravoor. An official release said the Vennala patient was aged 54 while the patient from Kadavanthra was aged 52. The patient from Palarivattom is 51-years-old. 

The district health department has started a massive effort to trace the list of people with whom these patients have come in contact in the last few days. Officials said staff and doctors of Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital in Kadavanthra have been put under surveillance as the Covid-19 patient from Kadavanthra, who is a naval officer, has been to the hospital a few days back with symptoms of cough for treatment. “We don’t know from where the 52-year-old woman got infected. We are trying to trace her contacts. Similarly, the contact list of other five patients is also being traced,” the officials said.

The district administration has also put the city on high alert as community transmission is suspected in a few places. Special squads of police and health department have been deployed to conduct surprise raids at markets and other places to check strict compliance of Covid safety protocol and take action against those violating the rules. On Saturday, a team led by City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare conducted surprise checks at various places in the city. At Chambakkara fish market, a team conducted a surprise check in the morning and over 50 people were booked for violating safety protocols.

New containment zones in the district
Kochi: With the number of Covid cases showing an upward trend in the state, the district administration started strengthening the security measures in the district to stem the spread of the virus. As part of this, a lockdown was declared in six local bodies in the district. Division 43 (Palarivattom), 44 (Karanakkodam), 46 (Chakkaraparambu), 55 (Girinagar) and 56 (Panampilly Nagar) of Kochi corporation, Ward 5 in Paingottur panchayat, Division 8 of Paravur municipality, Ward 8 of Kadungallor panchayat and Division 28 of Thrikkakara municipality were declared as containment zones. “One person each in 44, 46 and 56 Divisions of Kochi corporation tested positive.

They don’t have any travel history. Their source of infection has not been established. They have more than 10 primary contacts also. Similarly, one person from Division 8 of Paravur municipality, one from Ward no 8 of Kadungalloor panchayat and one from Division 28 of Thrikkakara municipality without any travel history have turned positive. Therefore it has been decided to declare these areas as containment zone,” said Sreedevi S, additional DMO, Ernakulam.

