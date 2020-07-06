Ancient ‘vanaprastha’ ritual revived in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the chants of mantras, Sunday bore witness to the revival of the ancient practice of ‘Vanaprastha’ with a ritualistic ceremony under the leadership of Muchi - ramathum Parameshwara Brahmananda Theertha Swamyar in Thiruvananthapuram. Vanaprastham, which was last practised centuries back, got a rebirth with a clear set of rules and regulations drawn up by the Swamyar, who comes from the lineage of Adi Sankaracharya in Kerala.

According to Santhosh Thanikad, Thani Illam, the first initiation was taken up by 61-year-old Narayanan Potti K, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, who retired from BSNL. “He is a vedic scholar and the exponent of rituals like ‘somayaga’,” said Santhosh.

“The varnashrama dharma is world-famous. Our philosophy is that people go through conditions like celibacy, homeostasis, vanaprastha, and asceticism,” he said.

Material life is not meant to be an accumulation of desires, but attain tranquillity through social service and spiritual journey is considered to be an integral part of life, he said.