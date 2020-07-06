STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Local spread rising; Ernakulam under triple lockdown threat

Nearly 25% of cases since July 1 contracted virus through local transmission; police barricade containment zones, limit vehicle movement

Published: 06th July 2020 05:56 AM

Police blocking a stretch at Elamkulam near Kadavanthra as the area was declared a containment zone on Sunday

Police blocking a stretch at Elamkulam near Kadavanthra as the area was declared a containment zone on Sunday | ALBIN MATHEW

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as Ernakulam has only recorded 314 confirmed cases of Covid-19 so far, with the number of active cases standing at 182 as of Sunday, the significant increase in the number of local transmission cases has become cause for concern. As per statistics, since July 1, the number of local transmission cases in the district has risen to nearly 25 per cent of the total cases. This has given way to apprehensions that the district may also be heading towards a triple lockdown, following in the footsteps of Thiruvananthapuram.

As many as 63 cases of Covid- 19 were reported in the district from July 1 to 5, out of whom 18 had contracted the virus through contact. This has prompted the district administration to enforce stringent measures, with the police department barricading the containment zones, limiting the movement of vehicles in the zones and increasing inspection drives in the city.

All major markets in the district are under police radar. District Collector S Suhas on Sunday directed the secretaries of local self-government bodies and tahsildars of Ayyampuzha, Manjapra, Karukutty, Parakadavu, Puthenvelikara, Kunnukara, Kurumalloor, Nedumbassery, Chendamangalam, Chengamanad, Vadakkekara, Chittattukara, Muthukunnam, North Paravur and Angamaly to remain on high alert. However, according to the collector, who on Sunday inspected the measures undertaken to curb the rise in the number of cases, there is no need to worry.

“Of course, the number of positive cases in the district has increased. However, as of now, the administration sees no need to implement a triple lockdown,” he said. It is heartening to see the test results of the persons from the Ernakulam market coming in as Covid negative, he added. “In the case of the two patients whose source of infection couldn’t be identified, the health department was able to get an idea as to from where they might have contracted the disease,” said the collector. The source of these two patients will be confirmed very soon, he added.

“The primary sources of the other patients will also be identified soon,” he said. Meanwhile, in the city, over which the threat of community transmission looms large, stricter restrictions were implemented. “Eight divisions in the city have been closed. Close on the heels of the market being shut down, restrictions were imposed in Aluva town too,” he said. Meanwhile, the condition of one Covid patient undergoing treatment at the Kalamassery Medical College continues to be critical.

