Kochi's Marine Drive to regain lost glory as renovation begins

The modified Marine Drive will also have dedicated space for sculptures like the Kozhikode beach.

A worker engaged in the renovation of Marine Drive walkway

A worker engaged in the renovation of Marine Drive walkway | ALBIN MATHEW

KOCHI: Tiles out of their place, leaking drains and garbage piles. Say ‘Marine Drive’ and this is what most Kochiites probably picture. Despite the High Court pulling up authorities over the lack of maintenance of the walkway – Kochi’s brand name since the early 80s – remained stuck in the quagmire of several agencies. Not anymore. The Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) resumed the renovation of the walkway since June first week. The Centrally-funded project aims to give the walkway a complete makeover and reinstate its glory.

“We are envisioning a greener and disabled-friendly Marine Drive. While protecting the existing trees, we are going to plant new indigenous varieties of plants across the stretch. Dilapidated seats will be replaced, tiles will be relaid and tact tiles will be laid for people with visual impairment. A kids zone will be developed near Abdul Kalam Marg with basic recreational facilities,” said a CSML spokesperson. The nauseating drainage system will also undergo a facelift.

“The entire drainage system of the walkway will be deepened and reconstructed systematically. Vertical curve drainage will be connected to the existing drainage system on Shanmugham road. We will install 20 dustbins within 200m of the pathway and ensure regular recycling of waste in coordination with the corporation. The streetlights will be replaced and will be laid uniformly,” said the official. Though the Greater Cochin Development Authority will have control of the property, the contractor will look after the walkway for three years post completion of works. The modified Marine Drive will also have dedicated space for sculptures like the Kozhikode beach.

