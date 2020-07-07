Bamboo mat weaving centre inaugurated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mechanised bamboo mat weaving centre set up by State Bamboo Corporation at Ochanthuruth was inaugurated by Minister for Industries E P Jayarajan through video conference, on Monday. The centre will not only ensure more production and income to the sector but also more wages and job opportunities to the workers.

Nearly 50 workers will get direct employment while another 100 will get related benefits. The office of the new centre is fully computerised and the wages of the workers will be deposited to their respective bank accounts. Unlike handweaving, where the workers will be able to weave a maximum of three or four mats, the mechanised unit can produce double.